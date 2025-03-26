  • Services

Boston Scientific Galway announces two-year charity partnership with National Breast Cancer Research Institute

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Boston Scientific Galway has announced a two-year charity partnership with the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

The charity was chosen by the employees and the aim is to raise over 200 thousand euro in donations for the organisation.

The NBCRI, based at the University of Galway, funds world-class translational and clinical research, focusing on early detection, biomarker discovery, and post-treatment health and wellbeing.

Based in Ballybrit, Boston Scientific is one of the region’s largest employers with more than 4,000 employed in Galway.

