Bostin Scientific hand over retrofitted former HSE ambulance to Galway Simon Community
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Boston Scientific today handed over a retrofitted former HSE ambulance to the Galway Simon Community.
The vehicle will be used as a Mobile Health Unit by the Galway Simon Community to care and treat minor injuries of people around the city.
The handover took place at the Galway Simon Community building on the Sean Mulvoy Road earlier today.
Production Director at Boston Scientific, Aidus Curran, says it’s great to be able to help the most needy in society.
Regina Boyle, Nurse Manager at Galway Simon Community, explains the services the Mobile Health Unit will be able to offer.
Head of Client Services at Galway Simon, Karen Feeney, says the Mobile Health Unit will be able to treat people in a safe space.
