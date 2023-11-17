“Born Under Occupation” art exhibition to open in Galway City Museum
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An art exhibition displaying artworks made during the Russian occupation of Kherson will open in the city tomorrow.
“Born Under Occupation” will display replicas of art created by Ukranian artist Oksana Osnach, as part of a collaborative project called “Art of Invisibility.”
The artwork will be available to view at Galway City Museum.
Osnach says she is “honoured” to display her art in Galway.
