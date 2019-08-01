Boris hell-bent on pushing a boulder up the Brexit hill

An uncle of mine was fond of saying: “I’m going to die defending my right of way.” He is no longer with us – but it is worth noting he did not die at the wheel of a car. That phrase has floated into my mind a lot lately when I’ve been thinking of Brexit.

Because Ireland’s political establishment has taken a decision it will defend the principle of the backstop no matter what.

In fairness, we have defended it to the hilt. But if no deal is struck by October 31 and Boris Johnson makes good on his promise to leave in a crash exit, we will have nothing.

There will be no backstop. And the Irish Government, which so badly wanted an invisible border, will have no choice but to erect one.

In a chaotic no-deal Brexit, even if the British don’t restricts goods going into the North from the Republic, the Irish Government is going to have to take action.

The border to the North will be an EU frontier. And if goods start coming into the EU from outside via Ireland, our single market status will be in jeopardy.

So some kind of border arrangement will be necessary – even if it’s not be the fortified towers that characterised the Troubles.

But the border is only the beginning of it. Trade with Britain will also take a big hit and Irish companies exporting to Europe, or importing from Europe, will have to go through delays and disruption as they pass through a British land-bridge that is no longer part of the EU.

When you see a warning for thin ice, there is only one thing to do, and that is not to walk on it.

In his first ten days as prime minister, Boris Johnson has seemed to suggest he had another strategy that will succeed. Newsflash: even when tip-toeing across the ice, the end result is the same as walking stoutly across it.

