Booster station planned to improve water supply in Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara

Uisce Éireann have confirmed a short-term measure to resolve the water difficulties in the Tir an Fhia region of South Connemara.

Work is ongoing to install a booster station which would reduce interruptions to supply and ensure better service to more remote areas on the scheme.





Negotiations are ongoing with planned owners for the provision of space for the pipe and a vehicle to service it – it is hoped work will be completed by the end of the year.

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has welcomed the news – but says a longer term solution must also be provided.

