Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen

Published:

Galway’s nightlife is in for a major injection as two iconic city nightclubs are reopening.

Cuba on Eyre Square, and Electric on Upper Abbeygate Street, are both opening their doors to the public.


Cuba – self-titled ‘Galway’s home for alternative music’ closed 15 years ago, and has teased its return on Instagram.

While multi-purpose venue Electric – which closed in 2021 after 30 years of business – is reopening tonight.

The post Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

