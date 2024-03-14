Boost for CLG An Spidéal as major sponsorship extended

One of Ireland’s leading security company’s is extending its sponsorship of a local Gaeltacht GAA Club.

Mainguard Plus has confirmed it will continue sponsoring CLG An Spidéal, having first come on board last year.





The local club has been able to develop a new gym with thanks to Mainguard Plus, which employs over a thousand people in Ireland.

