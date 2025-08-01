Boomtown rats – rodents filmed scurrying around street at Galway’s busiest time of year

A pest control company and the local authority have insisted that Galway does not have a rat infestation, after a video depicting six rats scurrying around a bin in Eyre Square during the daytime was widely circulated.

Galway City Council said they became aware of the video last Thursday evening and pest control were on the ground by the following morning on the final weekend of the Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF).

“A full thorough check of the area was undertaken and there was no sign of any nests or burrows found in the area of the video nor in any adjacent areas. However, bait boxes were put down in the area,” a spokeswoman stated.

“A further check was undertaken on Monday morning of Galway Race Week, none of the bait was touched which gives a strong indication that there is not a rodent issue in this area. The pest control company are also checking the bait boxes and area on Thursday [Ladies Day].

“Furthermore, GIAF organisers of the Festival Garden were contacted, they had a HSE inspection on Thursday, July 24, and passed this inspection fully. The organisers have not seen any sign of rodent activity in the area.

“We have asked our ground crews to log any rodent activities that they may see on their rounds and we will be activating a weekly power washing programme at affected areas.”

The footage, captured by a taxi driver, was widely shared on social media pages during one of the busiest tourist periods of the year.

Cathal Dockery, owner of West Pest, is adamant Galway does not have a major rodent problem.

“I know this from speaking with pest control companies elsewhere. Considering our geography with water and canals, we have a much smaller rodent population than other towns and cities. Yes, there are pockets of rodents from time to time — it could be down to an overflowing bin, it could be because some bins have a hole in the bottom that releases moisture which attracts rats.

“But the Council are very proactive — I don’t have the pest control contract — but if they spent €50 or €50,000 they won’t stop people’s behaviour. There are plastic bags for rubbish in the city which are attacked by seagulls and can attract rats. There’s also the problem of people throwing away half a burger.

Pictured: Rats on the footpath in Eyre Square, filmed by a taxi driver last week.