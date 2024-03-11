Books of Condolence for Saoirse Ruane

County Cathaoirleach Liam Carroll and Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare have opened Books of Condolence for much-loved Saoirse Ruane.

The 12-year-old from Kiltullagh in Athenry was laid to rest yesterday in Bullaun Cemetery.





Saoirse captured the heart of the nation on the Toy Show in Covid times.

As a result she went on to inspire many charity causes and helped raise millions of euro.

Saoirse lost her battle with cancer last Tuesday and her funeral took place over the weekend.

Today a Book of Condolence has opened in the Atrium in County Hall and in the Atrium of City Hall.

