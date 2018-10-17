Bookmakers claim 100 jobs could be lost in Galway due to Budget changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A tax hike on betting announced as part of Budget 2019 will result in the closure of bookmakers in Galway and the loss of jobs.

That’s according to an analysis by the Irish Bookmakers Association.

It estimates that 17 bookmakers will close permanently as a result of a 100 per cent tax increase on betting announced in the Budget.

A further 24 bookmakers are expected to close in other western counties.

