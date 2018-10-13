Book of letters from Ireland’s youth to Aras an Uachtarain to be launched in the city

Mayor of Galway, Councillor Niall McNelis is to launch a book written by the young people of Ireland at NUI Galway this afternoon (13/10)

The book, called ‘Dear President’, is a compilation of letters and poems written by young people across the country to the office of the president.

The aim of the book is to give those who cannot vote a chance to have their voices heard.

The young people outline what life is like as a young person in Ireland, their dreams for a future Ireland, and how they would like the President to represent them.

The launch will take place tomorrow at NUI Galway this afternoon 12pm where a selection of the letters will be recited.