Book of Condolence to be opened for Michael Coleman at County Hall

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Book of Condolence is to be opened at County Hall for Michael Coleman of Ballyglunin

The former All Star hurler and community stalwart died in an accident at his home on Friday clearing storm debris

The 61-year-old was an All-Ireland winner with Galway in 1988, and later that year took his club Abbeyknockmoy to their first and only Galway senior hurling title

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Martina Kinnane has arranged for a book of condolence be opened in the council foyer and also online

Michael Coleman is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Sinead and son Dara and a wide circle of family, friends and the sporting community

