Book celebrating work of composer Tommy Whelan

A new book celebrating the work of Galway flute player and composer Tommy Whelan (1879-1951) has just been published and the occasion is being marked by a series of presentations and recitals. These will start this Saturday, September 7, at 1.30pm during Ballinasloe’s Féile Larry Reynolds and will feature Frankie Gavin and the book’s author, Seán Moloney.

Tommy Whelan, from Kylebrack, Ballinakill, Loughrea, was a founder member of the famed Ballinakill Traditional Players, later the Ballinakill Céilí Band. In their original incarnation, in the 1920s and 1930s, the group made several 78 records.

The new book, titled Compositions of Tommy Whelan – Traditional Irish Music Dance Tunes, is the work of Galway musician Seán, who also transcribed Tommy’s tunes into staff notation for the publication. It includes a biography and photos of the composer as well as a CD of home recordings which Seán made of his own father, Eddie, during the 1970s. Eddie Moloney (1919-1980) was a neighbour of Tommy Whelan’s and, in his youth, had learned these tunes from the older man.

Eddie and Séamus O’Donnell, Tommy Whelan’s grandson, who lives in Kylebrack, provided biographical information for the book.

Eddie Moloney’s father, Stephen, also a founder member of the Ballinakill Traditional Players, was a close friend and musical colleague of Tommy’s and the men collaborated on several compositions.

Some of Tommy Whelan’s tune previously appeared on the 2015 archival CD collection Eddie Moloney – Master Musician, which Seán researched and collated. That was when he realised the extent of Tommy’s work as a composer and decided to transcribe the tunes. The result is this book containing 20 tunes, 10 of which are well-known and have been widely recorded, while the others are less-known, according to Seán.

To celebrate its launch, three presentations and recitals of some of the tunes will take place in the coming month.

At each, Seán will give a short talk on Tommy Whelan and his influence on traditional music, while renowned Galway musician, Frankie Gavin, will join Seán on flutes for the recitals.

Although best known as a fiddler, Frankie is highly talented on flute and was highly influenced by the playing of Seán’s father, Eddie, whom he met during the 1960s and 70s. Frankie’s 1983 album, Croch Suas É, focused on flute and features three reels called the Eddie Moloney Set, which were composed by Tommy Whelan.

Seán and Frankie will be in the Hub, Ballinasloe, this Saturday, September 7, at 1.30pm for the first presentation and recital.

On Saturday, September 14, at 8.30pm, they will be in the Hill Bar, Kylebrack and will be followed by a session led by Mike Fahy, Dick Joyce and Ned Colman, whose monthly session has done so much to keep music alive in the area.

On Friday, October 4, the venue is The Crane Bar in Galway City, with doors at 8pm, when the presentation and recital will be followed by a session with Mick Crehan, Anders Trabjerg and members of the Moloney family.

This project was part-funded by The Arts Council and copies of the book are available in Kieran Moloney Music on High Street and Powell’s Four Corners on Williamsgate Street, both in Galway City; and Custy’s Music Shop, Ennis, County Clare. Custy’s are also the sole agents for online sales. At the end of this year a limited version will be available in electronic format online.

Pictured: Author Seán Moloney, who will be giving talks and recitals with Frankie Gavin to celebrate the book’s launch.