Book by Connemara based priest published in the United States
A book written by a well known Connemara based priest Canon Pádraig Standún has been put on the market by a publishing company in Wyoming in the United States.
The novel is entitled “Stop the tSunami” and Canon Pádraig Standún is the author.
The scene could easily translate to the shores of the west – a couple return from their years as emigrants and go to live on an island.
They set out on building a great wall so as to protect themselves from a tsunami.
There are stories of great losses of life on those seas in the past.
But the wind changes and people are curious about the money with rumours that the couple won the lotto.
The myriad undercurrents of rural Ireland, and life on the edge of the Atlantic, come into play.
Pádraig Standún is a long time writer.
A Mayo native, the Galway Gaeltacht has been his home; Carna was his last posting and he still lives in the area.
