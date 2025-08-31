  • Services

Bond relating to Sceirde Wind farm will not be returned to the company that lodged it

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It now appears that a bond relating to the Sceirde Wind Farm project will not be returned to the company that lodged it with the State.

The multi-million sum has now come into the coffers of the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment.

It may not be big money in the bigger picture. However, it is a further blow to the Corio Generation enterprise which had been planning for a wind farm in the seas around the Sceirde Rocks of the west Connemara coast.

Corio was obliged to lodge €35.4m. with the State as a bond which would ensure that the project would be carried out.

However, Corio pulled out of the project earlier this year citing unforeseen tidal and climate conditions in the Sceirde area.

The Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment has now confirmed that they have drawn down the €35.4m. bond provided by Corio Generation.

A spokesperson in that Department stated that having drawn down the security – that is the bond – after the abandonment of the project, there is no provision for its refund to the project.

An application for the development of the Sceirde Wind Farm continues to be processed by an Coimisiún Pleanála.

 

