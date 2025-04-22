Bon Secours Hospital Galway Staff To Take To The Streets For Charity Bed Push In Aid Of Little Blue Heroes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The dedicated staff of Bon Secours Hospital Galway are gearing up for a unique and heartfelt fundraiser on Saturday, 31st May 2025, as they embark on a Charity Bed Push across Galway city and county in aid of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

The event, which begins at 7:30am from the grounds of Bon Secours Hospital, will see staff push a bed through a specially planned route with multiple community stop-offs. The route includes key locations such as Oranmore, Claregalway, Shop Street in Galway City, The Prom in Salthill, and concludes back at the hospital later that day.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation is a volunteer-led charity that supports families of children with serious illnesses in Ireland. Many of these children dream of becoming Gardaí, and the foundation works closely with An Garda Síochána to make these dreams come true, while also offering financial and practical support to families in need.

The event promises a lively atmosphere, with supporters expected to line the streets, cheer on participants, and contribute to donation efforts throughout the day. There will be photo opportunities, music, and community engagement at each stop, with all proceeds going directly to the Little Blue Heroes Foundation.

There is also a sporting element to the day with Galway Gardai holding the Semi-Finals and Finals of the Jack Lawless Memorial Darts Tournament that evening in DeBurgos with funds raised also going to Little Blue Heroes.

John Mulligan was at the launch held in the Bon Secours Hospital and he first spoke to Enda Shore who is organising the event.

Next to speak to John was Garda Brian O’Donnell who was speaking on behalf of Little Blue Heroes.

John then spoke to Alan Burke who is head of mission at Bon Secours Hospital.

Finally, John spoke to Councillors Niall McNelis and Shane Forde who will be taking part in the push.

Organisers are encouraging locals and businesses to come out, show support, and donate to help make a difference in the lives of these brave young heroes and their families.

For updates on the event, donation information, or to find out how to get involved, follow Bon Secours Hospital Galway on social media and if you would like to donate, then click on https://www.idonate.ie/event/CharityBedPushGalway



