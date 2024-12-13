  • Services

Services

Boil water notices lifted in Gort, Glenamaddy and Dunmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Boil water notices lifted in Gort, Glenamaddy and Dunmore
Share story:

The Boil Water Notices on the Gort Public Water Supply, the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply and the Dunmore/Glenamaddy Public Water Supply have all been lifted

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Eireann says customers can now resume normal use of these public water supplies.

The notices were issued due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering local treatment plants because of heavy rainfall.

The three notices affected the drinking water supply of approximately 6,000 customers in total.

More like this:
no_space
City councillors adopt the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates

City councillors have adopted the 2025 budget with a 6 per cent increase in commercial rates. The...

no_space
Lucky Galway winner scoops €50,000 in Prize Bonds draw

A lucky Galway winner has scooped €50,000 in today's Prize Bonds draw The weekly prize of €50,000...

no_space
Gardaí expected to upgrade investigation as Aughrim woman dies from injuries sustained in an assault on Monday

Gardai are expected to upgrade the investigation into the assault of a woman in her Aughrim home ...

no_space
City's Christmas Park n Ride to begin tomorrow morning

The city's Christmas Park n Ride begins tomorrow morning The service will run from the Galway Rac...

no_space
Tuam native designs President Higgins Christmas card for second year in a row

Tuam native Michael O'Dwyer has designed President Michael D. Higgins' Christmas card for the sec...

no_space
Gort/Kinvara councillor urges new Government to create fit-for-purpose scheme to deal with ash dieback

Gort/Kinvara councillor Geraldine Donohue is urging the new Government to create a fit-for-purpos...

no_space
Aughrim man appears in court charged with assaulting his wife

An Aughrim man has appeared in court charged with assaulting his wife and causing her harm at the...

no_space
Man charged with Galway city altercation in which four people were injured

Galway Gardaí have charged a man following an altercation which occurred in the city centre on Sa...

no_space
Static Speed Safety Cameras to go operational on Galway's N59 at Aubwee tomorrow

Static Speed Safety Cameras are to go operational tomorrow on Galway's N59 at Aubwee between Moyc...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up