Boil water notices lifted in Gort, Glenamaddy and Dunmore

The Boil Water Notices on the Gort Public Water Supply, the Glenamaddy Public Water Supply and the Dunmore/Glenamaddy Public Water Supply have all been lifted

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Eireann says customers can now resume normal use of these public water supplies.

The notices were issued due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering local treatment plants because of heavy rainfall.

The three notices affected the drinking water supply of approximately 6,000 customers in total.