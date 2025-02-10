  • Services

Boil Water Notices lifted in Dunmore and Glenamaddy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Boil Notices on the Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Water Supplies have been lifted

They affected approximately 3,000 customers, including those on several Group Water Schemes: Boyounagh/Ballyedmond, Brookloon, Cloonkeen, Garrafrauns, Grange, Cathill and Kilmascahill.

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, customers on these supplies can now resume normal use of the water

The notices were issued on Sunday, 26 January due to a risk of deterioration in the raw water quality entering the Dunmore Gortgarrow Treatment Plant in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

 

 

