A Boil Water notice, issued over a week ago, is still in place in Gort.

Around 3,000 customers served by the Gort Public Water Supply are advised to continue boiling water before drinking.

It’s due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering the treatment plant as a result of recent heavy rainfall.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the timing of the notice is very challenging, considering many people are without power.