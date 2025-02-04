Boil water notice on Loughrea Town Supply lifted

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Boil Water Notice on the Loughrea Town Supply has been lifted

Loughrea is usually supplied by the Tuam Regional Water Supply but disruption to the town’s supply in the wake of Storm Éowyn meant an alternative, temporary supply was activated for the town.

This supply was placed under a Boil Water Notice on January 26th to protect the health of approximately 5,500 customers.

Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Eireann says customers in Loughrea town can now resume normal use of the supply.