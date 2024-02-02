Boil water notice lifted on Clifden Public Water Supply
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The boil water notice that was placed on the Clifden public water supply this day last week has now been lifted.
The notice, impacting 1,578 customers, was issued following water outages in the area, after a leak caused disruption to the supply.
Following consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann can confirm that water quality testing is complete and customers can now resume normal use of water.
Uisce Eireann has acknowledged the impact of the notice on customers and is thanking the community for their support over the past few weeks.
The post Boil water notice lifted on Clifden Public Water Supply appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
