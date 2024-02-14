  • Services

Services

Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply

Published:

Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply
Share story:

A boil water notice on the Carna Kilkeiran public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The temporary notice was issued last week for more than 2 thousand customers following the detection of cryptosporidium.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Following investigations and water quality testing, Uisce Eireann says customers can now resume normal use.

The post Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Minister receives approval for Oireachtas committee to consider recommendations of Citizens Assembly on drug use

Local TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton has received cabinet approval to create a specia...

no_space
UHG issues advisory over very long wait times at Emergency Department

UHG has issued an advisory notice that patients who attend the ED for non-urgent treatment will b...

no_space
Food delivery drivers to strike in Galway this evening

Food delivery drivers in Galway are set to go on strike this evening as part of an international ...

no_space
Creatives invited to industry workshops in city next week

Artists in the creative industry are invited to attend workshops in the city next week The series...

no_space
Relief for parents as school bus to Oughterard resuming on Monday

It’s been confirmed that the school bus to Oughterard will resume next Monday February 19th...

no_space
Gardaí investigating alleged assault on University Road in city

Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault on the Gaol Road and University Road area of Galway c...

no_space
Emergency works to underway on Oranmore dual carriageway this morning

Emergency works are to get underway on the Oranmore dual carriageway this morning. The wire rope ...

no_space
Council meeting hears flood gates won’t prevent future devastating floods in Clarinbridge

A meeting of Loughrea area councilllors has heard that flood gates would not prevent future devas...

no_space
An Taisce objects to plans for new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan

An Taisce has objected to plans for a new boathouse for Galway Hooker Sailing Club in Dangan. The...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up