Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A boil water notice on the Carna Kilkeiran public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.
The temporary notice was issued last week for more than 2 thousand customers following the detection of cryptosporidium.
Following investigations and water quality testing, Uisce Eireann says customers can now resume normal use.
