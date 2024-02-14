Boil water notice lifted on Carna Kilkerian public water supply

A boil water notice on the Carna Kilkeiran public water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The temporary notice was issued last week for more than 2 thousand customers following the detection of cryptosporidium.





Following investigations and water quality testing, Uisce Eireann says customers can now resume normal use.

