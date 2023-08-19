  • Services

Boil Water Notice issued for 2,300 customers in Carna Kilkieran region

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has issued a Boil Water notice for around 1,000 customers on the Carna Kilkieran Regional Public Water Supply Scheme.

It is due to increased levels of turbidity and reduced chlorine residuals in the treated water supply.

A full map of the affected area is available on water.ie.

Irish Water says it is working closely with Galway County Council to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

