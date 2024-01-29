Boil Water notice issued for 2,000 people in Kinvara from tomorrow morning
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A boil water notice will come into effect for over 2,000 residents of Kinvara from 9AM tomorrow morning.
The temporary notice is required to facilitate essential works at the water treatment plant, and subsequent water quality testing.
The areas affected include customers in Kinvara and surrounding areas, while those on the Corranroo Group Water Scheme are also impacted.
All customers on those supplies are advised to boil water before use from 9am tomorrow until further notice.
