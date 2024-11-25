  • Services

Services

Boil Water Notice for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Boil Water Notice for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies
Share story:

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies, affecting approximately 3,000 customers

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann has issued the notices

They’re due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering the Dunmore Gortgarrow Water Treatment Plant as a result of the recent heavy rainfall

All homes and businesses served by both supplies must boil their water before drinking

Customers on the linked Boyounagh/Ballyedmond, Brookloon and Cloonkeen group water schemes are also affected

Uisce Éireann recently took in charge the Garrafrauns, Grange and Cathill Group Water Schemes and customers in these areas are also affected

The Kilmascahill Group Water Scheme is now also unfer the boil water notice

More like this:
no_space
TY students in five Galway schools to receive Road Safety Education Training

TY students in five Galway schools are to receive Road Safety Education Training. Teachers who wi...

no_space
Uisce Éireann restores supply to affected areas of the city and Connemara

Uisce Éireann crews have repaired a major burst in Galway City and water is returning to customer...

no_space
Councillor demands Council take urgent action to prevent Clare River overflow causing further damage

Tuam area councillor Andrew Reddington is calling for urgent action to be taken by the County Cou...

no_space
Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis seized Menlough in East Galway

Six pipe bombs, cocaine and cannabis have been seized in Menlough in East Galway resulting in the...

no_space
Some elective procedures postponed as UHG battles vomiting bug outbreak and high numbers attending A&E

Some elective procedures for tomorrow have been postponed at UHG as the hospital battles a vomiti...

no_space
President Higgins presents Gold Gaisce medals to eight Galway young people

President Michael D Higgins has presented Gold Gaisce medals to eight young people from Galway at...

no_space
4 artists chosen for €250,000 city climate project

Four artists have been chosen to participate in a quarter-of-a-million euro climate project in Ga...

no_space
Galway County Council urged to give clear message on Active Travel funding

Galway County Council is being urged to provide a clear message on applying for Active Travel fun...

no_space
Uisce Eireann crews repairing major burst watermain in city

Uisce Eireann crews are repairing a major watermain burst on the west side of the city this after...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up