Boil Water Notice for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Dunmore/Glenamaddy and Glenamaddy Public Supplies, affecting approximately 3,000 customers
Following consultation with the Health Service Executive, Uisce Éireann has issued the notices
They’re due to a deterioration in raw water quality entering the Dunmore Gortgarrow Water Treatment Plant as a result of the recent heavy rainfall
All homes and businesses served by both supplies must boil their water before drinking
Customers on the linked Boyounagh/Ballyedmond, Brookloon and Cloonkeen group water schemes are also affected
Uisce Éireann recently took in charge the Garrafrauns, Grange and Cathill Group Water Schemes and customers in these areas are also affected
The Kilmascahill Group Water Scheme is now also unfer the boil water notice