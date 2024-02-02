Boil notice lifted on Kinvara Public Water Supply

The boil notice on the Kinvara Public Water Supply has been lifted

It was issued for approximately 2,162 customers last Tuesday to facilitate essential works at the water treatment plant.





Following the completion of works and satisfactory water quality test results the notice has been lifted.

Earlier today Uisce Eireann lifted the boil water notice placed on the Clifden public water supply, impacting 1,578 customers

It was caused by a major leak

