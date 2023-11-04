Bogus callers claiming to work on Moycullen Bypass

Homeowners in Conamara have been warned to be wary of potential conmen who have reportedly targeted elderly residents in Moycullen and surrounding areas.

Cathaoirleach of the Conamara Municipal District, Galway County Councillor Noel Thomas said a group of men in vans were purporting to be working for Wills Bros Ltd who are involved in construction work on the Moycullen Bypass.

Cllr Thomas said he was contacted by Wills to highlight the issue.

He and the company had received reports of people calling to homes in Moycullen and wider area, offering to carry out work on people’s driveways and yards.

They tell the homeowner that they have materials leftover from the bypass job, and that they can do the work cheaply.

But Cllr Thomas said they have nothing to do with Wills and anyone who encounters these ‘tradesmen’ should alert Gardaí, as they may be involved in deception.

“They were pretending they were Wills and working on the bypass and that they had loads of stuff leftover. They have nothing whatsoever to do with Wills. We don’t know if anyone got stung by them, but we know they are trying to catch people.

“The advice is to ring the Guards. It is awful easy to get caught out. I know of a woman living on her own in Rahoon who got caught by a lad a couple of years back. They basically push their way in and insist on doing this bit of work and frighten people into making payments,” said Cllr Thomas.

Gardaí advise that if you are worried about the bona fides of traders, tell them you never buy goods or services from people who ‘cold call’. Homeowners should also insist on asking for brochures or documentation with VAT and contact numbers to verify their credibility.

Gardaí said not to engage anyone who insists on cash payments as it is not traceable. Anyone who suspects the traders or cold callers are bogus should contact Gardaí.

Meanwhile, it’s understood the Moycullen Bypass is due to be opened this November. Cllr Thomas said that the actual bypass was finished, and they were just tidying up issues on byroads. The provisional bypass opening date was November 17, he said.

Cllr Thomas said he feared that it would be a one-way bypass; great in the evening, when traffic was heading westward towards Oughterard, but his concern was that traffic will be backed up from Galway to the bypass on busy mornings.

“I’ve been making this prediction for a number of years, that on a real bad day we will see traffic backing up on the bypass. Without the Ring Road, that’s the trouble, the traffic will back up. As it is now, some mornings you have traffic backed up to Clydagh. That Galway Ring Road needs to happen,” he said.