Body recovered near Silverstrand during search for missing swimmer Máire Ní Fhátharta

Agencies involved in the search for missing Spiddal swimmer Máire Ní Fhátharta have recovered near Silverstrand

It comes on the 11th day of an extensive, multi-agency operation in an effort to locate Máire

The 32-year-old was one of two swimmers reported missing from Silverstrand beach on Tuesday of last week

The remains of another swimmer on the morning, songwriter Johnny Duhan were recovered from the water that afternoon

This afternoon, a body was found near Rusheen Bay and has been transferred to the morgue at University Hospital Galway

Gardaí say the search has been stood down for now, but a formal identification has yet to occur