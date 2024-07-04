Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The body recovered along Inishbofin coast has been named as missing fisherman John Burke from the island.
It’s understood Mr Burke’s boat had not returned to shore for two days and was found overturned near where his body was found.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A search effort, which included lifeboats and a Coast Guard helicopter, was launched last night for the 51 year-old.
Mr Burke’s body was recovered along the shore on the north side of the island shortly after midnight.
The post Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Uisce Éireann investigating taste and odour issues with Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply
Uisce Éireann is investigating taste and odour issues with the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water ...
First ever President of Galway RTC to be laid to rest tomorrow
The funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow of Dr. Gay Corr, the first ever President of Ga...
Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway
Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed the Interim President of University of Galway. It follo...
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening
The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the gues...
Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse – style, excitement and the best of Irish horse racing
Get ready for a fashionable and thrilling evening at Roscommon Racecourse for the SuperValu Irela...
Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate
The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a bett...
City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes
A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukraini...
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman
The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing ...
Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy
Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West...