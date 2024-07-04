  • Services

Services

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke

Published:

Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke
Share story:

The body recovered along Inishbofin coast has been named as missing fisherman John Burke from the island.

It’s understood Mr Burke’s boat had not returned to shore for two days and was found overturned near where his body was found.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

A search effort, which included lifeboats and a Coast Guard helicopter, was launched last night for the 51 year-old.

Mr Burke’s body was recovered along the shore on the north side of the island shortly after midnight.

The post Body recovered along Inishbofin coast named as fisherman John Burke appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Uisce Éireann investigating taste and odour issues with Cleggan/Claddaghduff Water Supply

Uisce Éireann is investigating taste and odour issues with the Cleggan/Claddaghduff Public Water ...

no_space
First ever President of Galway RTC to be laid to rest tomorrow

The funeral takes place this evening and tomorrow of Dr. Gay Corr, the first ever President of Ga...

no_space
Professor Peter McHugh appointed Interim President of University of Galway

Professor Peter McHugh has been appointed the Interim President of University of Galway. It follo...

no_space
Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland ‘delighted’ to be the guest of honour in Kinvara this evening

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland has said she’s ‘delighted’ to be the gues...

no_space
Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse – style, excitement and the best of Irish horse racing

Get ready for a fashionable and thrilling evening at Roscommon Racecourse for the SuperValu Irela...

no_space
Taoiseach tells Noel Grealish there “has to be a better way” amid GAAGO debate

The Taoiseach has agreed with Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish that there “has to be a bett...

no_space
City businesswoman maintains innocence as Ukraine demands extradition over alleged crimes

A Ukrainian refugee turned city businesswoman is maintaining her innocence – as the Ukraini...

no_space
Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing ...

no_space
Galway based Senator calls for investment in West’s Cancer Strategy

Galway based Senator Seán Kyne has made a call in the Seanad for a new cancer centre for the West...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up