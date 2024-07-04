Body recovered along Inishbofin coast during search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been recovered along the coast of Inishbofin during a search for a missing fisherman.

A search effort, which included lifeboats and a Coast Guard helicopter, was launched last night after he was reported missing.





It’s understood the man, who was aged in his 50’s and an island native, was last seen on Tuesday.

A body was recovered along the shore on the north side of the island shortly after midnight.

