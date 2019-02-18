Body of young missing city man recovered from water

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí with the aid of the coastguard and RNLI recovered a body from the water in the city over the weekend.

The searches had begun earlier in the week for 24 year old Conor Burke from Headford Road, who was last seen at Abbeygate Street in the city at 1.45 last Thursday morning.

Conor’s family and gardaí were concerned for his welfare and a search of the city’s waterways and shoreline was undertaken.

Following a concentrated search, Conor’s body was recovered from the water near NUI Galway on Saturday and he will be laid to rest today.