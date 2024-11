The body of a man has been recovered from the water near Silver Strand Beach in Barna following the search for a missing swimmer.

Gardaí made the recovery at around 1.40PM, after receiving the report this morning that a man failed to return to shore.

Separately, while attending the scene this morning, Gardaí became aware that another person, a woman, had entered the water and failed to return from a swim.

Gardaí, the Coast Guard and the RNLI are carrying out searches of the area.