Body discovered at Renmore beach identified as missing city man Robert Murray

The body discovered on a beach in the city last evening has been identified as that of missing man Robert Murray.

The discovery was made at Ballyloughane beach in Renmore at around 8 last evening

The body was taken to UHG where a post mortem examination is to be carried out.

Searches have been ongoing for the missing Salthill 25 year old who had not been seen since January 10th.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Galway are appealing for help in tracing missing 26 year old Roland Mitchell.

Roland from Fr. Griffin Road was last seen at 7pm on Saturday.

He is described as 5 feet 11 in height, of slight build with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

In another missing person investigation, the family of a Kinvara man missing in Malaysia is liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs as part of the effort to find him.

31-year-old Stephen Warde was last seen near the Petronas Twin Towns in Kuala Lumpar on January 1st.