Board meeting in the city of hospitals’ umbrella group to be open to the public

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This week’s board meeting in the city of hospitals’ umbrella group Saolta is to be open to the public.

The board meeting will take place in the staff canteen at the Nurses Home at University Hospital Galway from 4pm on Wednesday.

Saolta has the remit for running the hospitals in Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Donegal.

Any member of the public who wants to observe the board meeting must pre-register attendance with the HSE by close to business today.