BMW hope new model overcomes problems of poor charging infrastructure

Have BMW produced the right car for the future of electric motoring at the right time? It’s a question that cannot be answered without diverting to the elephant in the room – the completely inadequate charging infrastructure that is currently available in Ireland.

BMW have made improvements to their i3 all-electric model and some of these changes are laudable, but the range remains an issue. BMW say that it will cover 200km under normal use. If you are a city dweller and your journey distances are within that range, it still a little short here.

What you do get is a highly competent car that delivers instant torque with every push of the accelerator, and all that you would expect in terms of the latest that’s a fair chunk of money and with additions it is bumped up to €54,537 (including €5,000 SEAI grant and €5,000 VRT relief) it becomes debatable if it worth the money for a zero emissions mode of transport.

Visually, it is a subjective offering and while I would not be a big fan of the shape or design lines, some may find it more acceptable. It does stand out but I think that a more conventional look would be better. That said, there is a quirkiness about it, not something that will suit everyone’s taste.

Inside, BMW have chosen materials that also have a ecological slant with some panels made from regurgitated fibre board, something that is a hard surface and perhaps not the prettiest. Controls are strange too. Selection of forward and reverse on the right of the steering wheel is a little cumbersome at times, especially if you need to operate in a hurry. I do like the seats and the seating arrangements but, space is tight in the rear and the boot is not massive either.

