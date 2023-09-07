Blueprint for future of Athenry branded “bad plan” over housing concerns
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A blueprint for the development of Athenry over the next 7 years is being branded a “bad plan”.
Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn is not happy with the Draft Athenry Local Area Plan, which would run until 2029.
It’s a strategy created by Galway County Council for the sustainable development of lands in the town.
It looks at many aspects of development, including housing, public transport, community facilities, public spaces, heritage conservation, and development standards.
But Councillor Herterich-Quinn has serious concerns – including how lands for housing and the incompleted ring road are handled in the plan.
She told David Nevin that the footprint of the new plan is smaller than the previous plan – and that’s something she’s worried about.
