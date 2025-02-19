Blue Salmon House – a magnificent waterfront residence with private beach in Ballyconneely

Commanding an excellent coastal location on the ever-popular Ballyconneely peninsular, Blue Salmon House was constructed circa 2005, extending to 464 square meters and designed to create a luxurious coastal retreat which offers 180 degree panoramic views over Mannin Bay and benefits from a private beach as well. Set on a spacious site of 1.75 acres, this East facing property has a gated entrance, ample parking, gardens left to a natural state and an elevated and protected patio area to the rear to enjoy the stunning sunsets.

The house was designed to make the most of its truly special location and orientation. The living space is open plan with the kitchen, dining and living areas flowing together. Panoramic views over Mannin Bay create a unique picture from every window. With a set of patio doors leading down onto the garden terrace which is perfect for Al Fresco dining and entertaining, while in the sitting room there is also an open fire for the winter nights.

The kitchen is stunning, with the focal point being a large Fourneaux Morice 3-ring, 2-plate professional gas cooker with extractor above. White ceramic worktops and matching tiled splash backs topping the ample range of built in cupboards. A ceramic sink being perfectly positioned overlooking the gardens and coastline.

The property benefits from 3 double ground floor bedrooms, all having sea views and en suites. Galvanized spiral stairs lead to the first floor where you will find a beautiful billiard room extending to circa 80 sq. m. a further two rooms, dressing area, two bathrooms and office area with large porthole window overlooking the bay. The integral garage benefits from a continuation of the porcelain tiled flooring, two tiled sink areas, space and plumbing for appliances and an abundance of shelving.

Outside, the property is comfortably set back from the road with a gated entrance and ample off-road parking to the front. There are paved steps leading to the rear garden and then onto a pathway leading down to the private sandy beach. Accessed from the living room is an enclosed terrace, with glass walls overlooking the sea. The gardens are left in a natural state which enhances the surrounding coastline. The boundaries are clearly defined with traditional stone walling and post and wire fencing.

For sale Freehold – offers on €2,750,000.00

Viewing is by prior appointment only with Luke Spencer of Spencer Auctioneers being sole agent. 0879214467