Blue Flag restored to Trá Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mór

Blue Flag restored to Trá Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mór
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Blue Flag has been restored to Trá Cill Mhuirbhigh on the Aran Island of Inis Mór.

This follows works undertaken at the beach in recent weeks.

The loss of the Flag was not connected to environmental standards at the beach and water quality remained high.

The issues related to the lifeguard stand and access to the beach.

There had been concern that the loss of the Blue Flag would have consequences for the tourism appeal of the island.

The County Council has confirmed to Galway West Deputy John Connolly that they will re-erect the blue flag next week.

