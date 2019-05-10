Blown away by the blizzards of spring

Double Vision with Charlie Adley

The blizzards of spring are a wondrous thing, and only some are snow. On this hilltop, surrounded by trees, there’s one blizzard that runs year-long. I’ve lived on three farms and know my way around a midge.

When I first came to see this place last November I noticed that two midges had hitched a ride back to Galway with me. On my next visit I looked and saw clouds of the little buggers.

At other times in my life seeing midges that prolific in winter would put me off living here.

I love being outdoors, so expected to turn to the landlord and say thanks but no thanks.

Instead I said “Yes please! I’ll take it!”

Right now my needs are more concerned with solitude and rebuilding than small biting insects. I’ve a lot of healing to do, and I know how to make myself better. I was happy to trade nature for commotion, midges for traffic noise and woodlice for concrete streets.

Who knew there were so many different sizes and types of what I’d call a midge? There’s an impressive museum of assorted squashed species on the inside of my windows.

This exhibition, bought to you by a Charlie Byrne’s bookmark, wielded with some skill by The Curator (I like it!) is wholly renewed every two weeks, when I get out the Windowlene and Mr. Sheen.

I’d prefer not to kill things, so I’ve invested in an impressive combination of Citronella wick infusers and room sprays, but nothing seems to deter these brave bloodsucking blobs.

Also, it seems nobody has told them they’re not meant to be biting until June.

Clearly my earlobes and neck represent the gourmet cutting edge of midge cuisine.

I’m curious to see how bad it gets in summer, when – shuddering – they’ll be out in number.

