Blooming reeds leave swimming area closed in Portumna

Author: Avril Horan
~ 2 minutes read
By Avril Horan
CONFUSION over who is responsible for removing reeds at the Portumna swimming area has left the popular Lough Derg amenity closed for months, with more community events under threat.
There are fears that an annual swim week, involving up to 100 children, will not go ahead due to the ongoing ‘Do Not Swim’ status.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Ivan Canning has warned that unless responsibility is clearly assigned, Portumna risks losing a valuable and well-used community asset, despite the area having excellent water quality.
A Do Not Swim notice remains in place at the popular swim spot since last summer, when Galway County Council put up a Red Flag due to excessive aquatic weed and reeds in the area.
As a result of the safety notice, Cllr Canning told the Connacht Tribune that it is unlikely the volunteer led swim week for children will proceed, due to insurance and health-and-safety reasons.
This follows the cancellation of the traditional Christmas Day Swim and the continued closure has had a significant knock-on effect.
The swimming area forms part of a wider recreational amenity linking Portumna Forest Park, lakeside walks, and campervan facilities, which attracts both locals and visitors alike.
At this month’s meeting of Loughrea Municipal District, Cllr Canning sought clarity on who is responsible for dealing with the reeds.
“I’ve been told Galway County Council has nothing to do with the water,” he said.
“Who do we call? Ghostbusters?
“I’m being pushed around from Billy to Jack. It’s very confusing. Who is responsible? Is it the OPW or Waterways Ireland? Someone has to take ownership of it. We need clarity and they have to be removed.”
■ Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Cllr Ivan Canning.
