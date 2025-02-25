  • Services

Bloodsport campaign group says 7 dogs killed at Galway Greyhound Stadium last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

7 dogs were killed at Galway Greyhound Stadium last year.

That’s according to the Ban Bloodsports campaign group, who say overall nationwide last year was the worst on record for deaths.

Last year, 202 greyhounds were enthuanised following incidents at tracks around the country.

But The Irish Council Against Blood Sports says that figure doesn’t include dogs that are injured but later put down elsewhere.

It adds it’s really just the tip of the iceberg, as thousands are also killed every year for failing to meet performance standards – in effect, not being fast enough.

At Galway Greyhound Stadium, 7 dogs died in 2024 – one death was an immediate racing fatality, while the other six were enthuanised after suffering serious fractures.

In a statement, Greyhound Racing Ireland says any increase in deaths or injuries is regrettable and numbers can fluctuate year to year.

It claims it has comprehensive procedures in place to ensure the best possible track conditions are provided and welfare standards are being met.

But it says injuries are an unfortunate feature of all sports, and due to their fast speeds Greyhounds can injure themselves even just running freely outside the race setting.

