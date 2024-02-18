Blanket speed limit around County Galway school is ruled out

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
There is no plan to introduce a blanket 50km/h speed limit around all schools in County Galway after a review found that motorists responded to traffic calming measures such as flashing lights.
Senior engineer in the Infrastructure and Operations Unit, Tom Prendergast, said the review found there was no evidence of widespread speed or accident issues at schools in County Galway during school term and at drop off and pick up times.
“At the majority of schools, motorists adapt appropriate speeds when children are present. Speed limits are not an appropriate tool when the driving environment indicates low risk to motorists, that is when no children are present and when the road is wide with good forward sightlines,” he stated.
School flashing lights were an excellent warning tool, but investment was required in the current stock of 363 sets at 167 locations. Ten sets of lights needed to be fixed.
Following the review, his unit had requested Gardaí to increase speed checks outside three schools.
Speed limits outside 14 schools would change once new legislation changing the default speed limits had passed nationally. These included Coldwood and Lough Cutra schools.
The Road Safety Authority had found that four children were injured on Galway roads during school term time between 8am and 5pm in 2019. One school reported five rear-end car accidents at their entrance in the last four years. Galway County Council was currently investigating engineering solutions for this location.
A survey carried out by Galway County Council at 15 schools found that 85% of vehicles outside five school travelled at speeds higher than 80km/h.
But they discovered that during school mornings, traffic slowed to an average of 46km/h, down from 71km/h average speed.
The speed limit near schools had to take into account the history of accidents, the annual daily traffic, the effectiveness of school flashing lights, the parking available and the size of the school.
New legislation currently going through the Oireachtas was changing the default speed limits on national secondary routes from 100km/h to 80km/h and on local roads from 80km/h to 60km/h. Town centres and housing estates would drop from 50km/h to 30km/h.
Councillor Martina Kinnane (FF) said she believed they should not wait for the national legislation to reduce speed limits outside schools.
“I have a major issue that accident data is what we’re leaning on. We’re here to prevent accident. If data was taken on near misses it would be a different story. I’ve no faith in timelines for this legislation. Maree school and Killeeneen school are 80km/h – that’s not sustainable.”
Cllr PJ Murphy (FG) said the road between Gort to Clarenbridge had been 100km/h for years and was changed to 60kph when the motorway opened even though there was a 25% reduction in traffic and an upgraded road surface.
“Every person in Ardrahan has been hit with penalty points for that section of road,” he stressed, asking that the speed limit be returned to 100km/h.
Mr Prendergast said he believed that no changes to the default speed limits could be brought in by councillors until the national legislation was passed.
There was also no plan to introduce blanket reductions to speed limits outside school, he reiterated.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Bridget celebrates 100 years!
A Clare native who moved across the border to Galway as a child celebrated her centenary this wee...
Gardaí suspect travelling gang is behind spate of Galway burglaries
Travelling criminals are suspected of being behind a recent spate of burglaries across County Gal...
Fairstone Ireland announces its fourth strategic partnership
Fairstone Ireland, a leading player in the wealth management domain, proudly announces its fourth...
Uisce Éireann working to restore normal supply for customers on Lough Mask Public Water Supply Scheme
Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses served by the Lou...
Inspection finds excellent standards at nursing home in Claregalway
An inspection carried out by HIQA has found excellent standards at a nursing home in Claregalway....
Quadruple success for Galway County Council at Local Authority ‘Oscars’
The recently opened BIA Innovator Campus in Athenry, the community-based ‘Healthy Islands’ initia...
Year-long works to begin on Parkmore Bus Priority Scheme tomorrow
Major upgrade works to improve public transport facilities in the Parkmore area will begin tomorr...
Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months
The number of appointment cancellations at Portiuncula Hospital has risen by two thirds in less t...
Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford
Approval has been given for the expansion of a vet clinic in Headford. The plans will see the exi...