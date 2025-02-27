Blackrock Cottage — where business meets pleasure

The beautiful Blackrock Cottage in Salthill has developed an impressive reputation for fine dining and top-class service over the last two years, but the award-winning restaurant is also becoming a popular venue for corporate gatherings, client entertainment, and special events.

Situated at the end of Salthill Prom, the restored famine-era cottage is an ideal location for corporate dining and entertaining, and hosting private engagements.

Perched on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, Blackrock Cottage is more than just a place to dine — it’s an experience.

Named ‘Best Restaurant in Galway’ last year, this venue is the ideal choice for businesses looking to impress.

Mathieu Teulier, General Manager, Blackrock Cottages. Photos: Brian Harding

“We get a lot of enquiries from companies and businesses who are wondering what we can do for them, and the simple answer is that we are happy to put together a package that suits their needs,” says Mathieu Teulier, the General Manager of Blackrock Cottage.

“Depending on availability, there is the option of hiring one half of the Cottage, which can accommodate approximately 45 people, or the entire venue.

“Some clients like to have a meeting or an off-site workshop in the new part of the building and then go through to the Cottage for dinner and drinks.

“Others might like to have a drinks reception when they arrive and then sit down for dinner.

Fionn MacGabhann, Christine Corpuz and Alan Prendergast, Blackrock Cottage

“Of course, if the sun is shining, there is always the option of having cocktails on the terrace as well and enjoying the breathtaking and unbeatable views.

“But we are happy to work with the client to come up with a plan that suits their needs.”

The stone walls and intimate atmosphere of the historic section of the Cottage provide a warm and inviting space, while the modern extension adds a touch of sophistication with sleek design.

Corporate clients will appreciate the versatility of the space, which can cater to a variety of professional needs.

Robert Zganjer, Roisin Tierney, Vanessa Sajfertova and Leon Kozma, Blackrock Cottage.

The private dining areas can be customised to suit different group sizes, while they can also be utilised for presentations and meetings.

Of course, the real highlight is the food.

“We have a really good team and they are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our guests,” says Mathieu Teulier.

“Our main focus is on the quality of the food, with everything from the freshest Atlantic seafood to premium Irish beef and seasonal produce.

“And our chefs are happy to work with our clients to design a menu that works for them.”

Blackrock Cottage

Mathieu is also an experienced Sommelier, and can help to choose a wine from an extensive list that will complement your meal and make your experience all the more enjoyable.

There is also the option of Guinness, craft beer or expertly-mixed cocktails while guests can also choose from a range of non-alcoholic options.

For businesses looking to host an event in a venue that combines history, breathtaking views, and award-winning cuisine, Blackrock Cottage is unparalleled.

Whether it’s an intimate dinner with clients, a company celebration, or a team retreat, the restaurant promises a setting that is both inspiring and indulgent — where business meets pleasure in the most spectacular way.

For reservations or corporate event enquiries, contact Mathieu at Blackrock Cottage today on (091) 399280 or e-mail: enquiries@blackrockcottage.ie

Pictured: The award-winning Blackrock Cottage in Salthill is the ideal venue for private dining and corporate events.