Blackrock Cottage ready for Race Week

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
There are no shortage of dining options for racegoers in Galway next week but the award-winning team at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill are expecting to be busier than ever.
The Cottage, which is situated at the end of Salthill Promenade, beside the iconic Blackrock Diving Tower, was chosen as ‘Best Restaurant in Galway’ last year.
The restored famine-era cottage is the perfect destination for breakfast, brunch or lunch before heading over to Galway Racecourse to enjoy an evening’s racing.
The doors will open each morning at 8am with the breakfast menu — which features the likes of the very popular Protein Buttermilk Pancakes — served until 12.30pm.
A wide-ranging Brunch menu is then served from 12.30pm along with lunch options.
The good news for racegoers on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday — when the racing action ends earlier in the day — is that Blackrock Cottage will be serving dinner on each of those evenings.
So where better to head after a long day in Ballybrit than over to one of the cosiest and unique restaurants in Galway where you can enjoy the sights and relax on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean.
Blackrock Cottage’s head chef, Michael McManus, has designed a dinner menu that caters for both the casual diners and somebody who feels like trying something different.
Michael says that he and the team at Blackrock Cottage are expecting a mixture of people who will be going racing, and just visiting the city next week, to be among their clientele.
Especially given the Cottage’s growing reputation, the quality food and service, and the stunning Salthill setting.
“We think people will choose to come to the Cottage because it’s such an intimate atmosphere and the location is phenomenal,” said Michael.
“You’ve the cosy atmosphere of the Cottage and a quality dining experience.
“Plus, you can go for a lovely stroll along the Prom after dinner into Salthill village.
“For anyone staying locally or getting a taxi, or who has a designated driver, we now also have Guinness on tap or there’s the option of trying some of our fine wines or bespoke cocktails, along with a large range of alcohol-free options.
“So there’s something for everyone really.”
Blackrock Cottage is open seven days a week from 8am.
You can browse the menus and reserve a table for dinner at www.blackrockcottage.ie
Pictured: Blackrock Cottage’s head chef, Michael McManus, is pictured with the ‘Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine in Galway’ award that the popular Salthill restaurant won earlier this year
