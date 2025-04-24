Blackrock Cottage in Salthill celebrate another award win

The award-winning team at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill are celebrating another success after scooping the ‘Best Contemporary Irish Cuisine’ accolade at the regional finals of the ‘Restaurant of Ireland’ awards recently.

The popular restaurant was named ‘Best Restaurant in Galway’ last year and this latest award is further recognition of Blackrock Cottage’s commitment to culinary excellence.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this award, it’s brilliant, a salute to what we’re doing here,” said chef Michael McManus. “But we’re only really getting going, the best is yet to come!

“We’re living in a new age of cooking now, it’s not strictly ‘fine dining’ anymore.

“A bit like life itself, cooking has had to become more casual and more ‘people friendly’.

“We are also very conscious of sustainability here at the Cottage, and that means making sure that every ingredient gets used and that we are smart with how we cook.”

Michael also paid tribute to Blackrock Cottage’s suppliers, and explained how the restaurant’s location along the Wild Atlantic Way informs the menus on a daily basis.

“We source locally and we keep it fresh,” he said.

“We make the food sing, but the quality of what we’re working with means that we can get the best out of it.”

“We try to replicate our surroundings and our location within the food,” he added.

“We keep it special by keeping it simple.”

Pictured: Blackrock Cottage chef Michael McManus is pictured with the Restaurant of Ireland award at the restaurant on Salthill Prom. Pic: Murt Fahy

Blackrock Cottage’s General Manager, Mathieu Teulier, who accepted this latest award on behalf of the team, also paid tribute to everyone who contributed to the success.

“We work hard and always try to do our best for everyone who supports us.

“This award is very special because we are passionate about using local produce and our team in the kitchen then work their magic with it.

“The menu we try to create is what we feel people want,” he added.

“We mix the menu up every so often but sometimes the biggest problem is finding something to take off, because everything is so popular! But it’s a great problem to have.”

Blackrock Cottage is open for dinner on Friday and Saturday evening from 6pm and will also be serving evening dinner on Thursday evenings from May 1st.

Pictured: Blackrock Cottage’s General Manager Mathieu Teulier is pictured with some members of staff on the restaurant’s terrace, overlooking the famous Salthill Diving Tower. Pic: Murt Fahy