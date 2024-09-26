Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a guest appearance at the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival this weekend.
The well-known celebrity chef is taking part in a cooking demonstration during ‘Féile Bia Na Mara’ on Sunday afternoon at the Festival Marquee at Nimmo’s Pier in Galway city centre.
He will be cooking one of his many seafood specialities — a barbecue scallop dish — from 3pm to 4pm.
“It’s a simple dish that people can replicate at home,” Martin explained.
“I’ll be cooking lightly-warmed oysters in their own juices and poaching them, also using foraged sea herbs and a dill beurre blanc sauce.
“It’s a lovely slow introduction to eating oysters and getting a grá for them.
“They’re very popular at Blackrock Cottage and I absolutely love serving them.
“They can be eaten hot or cold, raw or grilled. It all depends on a person’s taste.
“I’m really looking forward to being part of the Oyster Festival on Sunday, which is also ‘Family Day’,” he added.
“Some of Galway’s best chefs will be there taking part in cooking demonstrations and I’m delighted to have been invited along.
“Family Day is a always a great day with loads of entertainment, music and fun in the tent.
“There’s always lots of games and activities for the kids as well, and it’s a lovely social occasion. My advice to anyone thinking of coming along on Sunday is to call in any time between 12pm and 7pm, they won’t regret it.”
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years
Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...
Councillors get €800k slush fund to approve 15% hike in property tax
Galway homeowners face an increase in their property tax from next year after all but six county ...
Flicking to kick our way to dreams of Wembley epics
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There was no good reason that Subbuteo should ever have b...
Short cut to sales success
With the final quarter of 2024 now in sight, the likelihood of completing private treaty sales be...
A man who broke our hearts but we still grew to love him
Country Living with Francis Farragher It’s a name just as famous in Ireland as it ever was in ...