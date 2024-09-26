Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival

The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a guest appearance at the Galway International Oyster and Seafood Festival this weekend.

The well-known celebrity chef is taking part in a cooking demonstration during ‘Féile Bia Na Mara’ on Sunday afternoon at the Festival Marquee at Nimmo’s Pier in Galway city centre.

He will be cooking one of his many seafood specialities — a barbecue scallop dish — from 3pm to 4pm.

“It’s a simple dish that people can replicate at home,” Martin explained.

“I’ll be cooking lightly-warmed oysters in their own juices and poaching them, also using foraged sea herbs and a dill beurre blanc sauce.

“It’s a lovely slow introduction to eating oysters and getting a grá for them.

“They’re very popular at Blackrock Cottage and I absolutely love serving them.

“They can be eaten hot or cold, raw or grilled. It all depends on a person’s taste.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the Oyster Festival on Sunday, which is also ‘Family Day’,” he added.

“Some of Galway’s best chefs will be there taking part in cooking demonstrations and I’m delighted to have been invited along.

“Family Day is a always a great day with loads of entertainment, music and fun in the tent.

“There’s always lots of games and activities for the kids as well, and it’s a lovely social occasion. My advice to anyone thinking of coming along on Sunday is to call in any time between 12pm and 7pm, they won’t regret it.”