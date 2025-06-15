Bishop pays tribute to Fr Martin Downey as ‘a good friend to many’

The Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora said that being a priest was a “wonderful way to spend one’s only chance at life”.

Bishop Michael Duignan was speaking during Pentecost Sunday Mass at St Joseph’s Church on Presentation Road in Galway City, which celebrated the golden jubilee of Fr Martin Downey.

Bishop Duignan said Fr Martin was a “caring pastor and good friend to so many” in the fifty years since the South Galway native from Peterswell was ordained at Galway Cathedral in June 1975.

“For 25 years you have faithfully served the people of St Joseph’s Parish in their times of great joy and in times of great sorrow,” Bishop Duignan said.

Speaking from the altar, Galway West TD John Connolly (FF) said it was special occasion for Fr Martin, his family, and St Joseph’s parishioners.

“I’ll let you in on a small secret, we had to convince Fr Martin to allow us hold this very simple celebration. As you all know, in his humble manner, he had a preference that the occasion might pass off without any noteworthy event.

“We were determined that it wouldn’t happen . . . many people agreed it was appropriate to celebrate this milestone,” Deputy Connolly said.

He said Fr Martin’s late parents, Brendan and Mary, and wider community around Gort, were proud when he became a priest 50 years ago.

Since then, he worked as a curate in Clarinbridge and Salthill as well as Dean at St Mary’s College. He spent six years with the Galway Diocesan Mission in Malawi, then returned to Galway and was chaplain at University Hospital Galway. Since 2000, he served as Parish Priest of St Joseph’s, which includes Bushpark.

Deputy Connolly said Fr Martin was hugely supportive of families rearing children with faith, and he placed children the centre of ceremonies.

He said Fr Martin often noted how happy he was to hear children cry or make noise at Mass. “Their presence gave him joy and hope for the future of the Church” and he added how Fr Martin’s own mother had a challenge keeping him quiet at Mass.

Deputy Connolly said Fr Martin’s homilies were themed around a more equal society, and his scripture choices were linked to greater care for the sick, marginalised and disadvantaged.

“He strove for a more just society to highlight that was the mission of the Church,” he said.

Deputy Connolly said thousands of parishioners had turned to Fr Martin in times of need.

“His patience, his kindness and thoughtfulness helped people through difficult times . . . He always had time for people despite administering a very busy parish,” he added.

During a short, but emotional address to the congregation, Fr Martin, who has suffered ill health recently, revealed he was “wondering would I ever make it” to the 50th milestone, “but thanks be to God (I did)”.

“My whole life was about people, and meeting people. The faith of people gives me strength,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to be a priest for fifty years, and hopefully I’ll get a few more (years) out of it. I know you will be praying for me, and that’s all that matters,” added Fr Downey, who received a standing ovation.

As well as Deputy Connolly, Mayor of Galway, Councillor Peter Keane (FF), Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish (Ind) and Senator Ollie Crowe (FF) attended.

Light refreshments were served afterwards in the parochial house.

Pictured: A concelebrated Mass was held in St Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road, Galway, last Sunday marking the 50th anniversary of the ordination of Parish Priest Fr Martin Downey. Fr Downey, centre, is pictured after the Mass with Bishop Michael Duignan, Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh, and Kilfenora, left, and Fr Richard O’Dwyer SJ.