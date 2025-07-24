  • Services

Bishop of Galway to lead Matt Talbot commemoration at Galway Cathedral

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan is to lead tomorrow evening’s Matt Talbot commemoration at Galway Cathedral

The programme of mass and veneration of relics as well as talks on addiction takes place from 6 to 10pm

Dublin native Matt Talbot, who died 100 years ago this year, lived through such pain and is seen as the Patron of Addiction

Galway Cathedral’s Fr John Gerard Acton says addiction takes many forms – some visible, some hidden

He lists alcohol, drugs, gambling, screens and the constant need to escape or numb ourselves

Tomorrow evening’s commemoration will begin with Mass at 6, followed by veneration of the relics

At 7pm a talk will be given on Matt Talbot’s life followed by reflections for those affected by addiction

The event will end with a prayer schedule until 10pm

