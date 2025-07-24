Bishop of Galway to lead Matt Talbot commemoration at Galway Cathedral

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan is to lead tomorrow evening’s Matt Talbot commemoration at Galway Cathedral
The programme of mass and veneration of relics as well as talks on addiction takes place from 6 to 10pm
Dublin native Matt Talbot, who died 100 years ago this year, lived through such pain and is seen as the Patron of Addiction
Galway Cathedral’s Fr John Gerard Acton says addiction takes many forms – some visible, some hidden
He lists alcohol, drugs, gambling, screens and the constant need to escape or numb ourselves
Tomorrow evening’s commemoration will begin with Mass at 6, followed by veneration of the relics
At 7pm a talk will be given on Matt Talbot’s life followed by reflections for those affected by addiction
The event will end with a prayer schedule until 10pm