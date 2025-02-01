Bishop of Galway offers support and solidarity to those in the Diocese who are suffering as a result of Storm Éowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has offered his support and solidarity to the people of the Dioceses of Clonfert and Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora who continue to struggle with the effects of Storm Éowyn.

In a social media post, Bishop Duignan said that many people are still without power, water. heat and communication and they may feel invisible and forgotten as life in other parts of county and country returns to normal.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Bishop Duignan stressed that these people and the crews who have worked hard throughout the week should be kept in everyone’s thoughts.