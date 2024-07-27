Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Casey in Cathedral Crypt.
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan has said the Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Eamonn Casey in Cathedral crypt.
In a statement just issued, the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora says that this is a very sensitive issue that deeply affects people in different ways, and which has different facets.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The interment of Bishop Casey in the Cathedral crypt now requires a period of careful consideration and consultation, which has already begun.
The statement concludes that the diocese will not be making any further public comment until they are in a position to provide an update.
In a statement earlier this week, the Bishop said that he shares the feelings of anger and distress at the recent coverage of Bishop Eamonn Casey’s life.
He says that he shares these feelings and adds that his priority is that any person who was betrayed or harmed by Bishop Casey is heard and that their experiences are appropriately acknowledged and recognised.
His statement follows Monday night’s RTE television documentary which revealed the church received four separate complaints of childhood sexual abuse against the former Bishop of Galway, who died in 2017.
The post Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says Diocese requires time and space to make any decision on the interment of Bishop Casey in Cathedral Crypt. appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Thousands of pilgrims expected to scale Croagh Patrick this weekend for Reek Sunday
Thousands of pilgrims from all over the world will converge on Croagh Patrick this weekend for th...
Gardai issue traffic advice for those travelling to the All-Ireland Final
Gardai have issued advice for those travelling to tomorrow’s All-Ireland Senior Football Fi...
Over 6,900 people across city and county undertook upskilling in 2023
Over 6,900 people and 1,700 businesses across Galway city and county participated in upskilling w...
Progress on Surgical Hub in Merlin Park
Enabling works for the new Elective Surgical Hub in Merlin Park have commenced, according to Gove...
Dublin to Clifden cycle raises €25,000 for Cancer Fund for Children
The chairman of a Dublin cycling club – blessed with impeccable Mayo roots – led his compatriots ...
Is Galway a hurling or football county? Public share their opinion ahead of All-Ireland clash
Excitement is reaching fever pitch ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland football final. Arma...
Young Connemara woman to present the ball in the All-Ireland final
And Sunday will be extra special for one young Connemara fan who will present the ball to referee...
Galway Potters Market returns for 14th annual event
The Galway Potters Market is returning for the 14th year running this weekend. Ceramic artists fr...
Site for Mountbellew Vintage Rally extended to 60 acres
This year’s Mountbellew Vintage Rally, which takes place all day Sunday in the mart grounds...